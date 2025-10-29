RTÉ reveals their top 10 highest-paid presenters for 2024

RTÉ has unveiled a list of their top 10 highest-paid presenters for 2024.

On October 29, the broadcaster published their Annual Report for 2024, which details everything from RTÉ’s total revenue for the year, to its licence fee income and operating costs.

As part of RTÉ’s report, a list of the broadcaster’s top 10 highest-paid presenters has now been revealed.

Former Liveline presenter Joe Duffy came out on top again as the highest earner. The radio presenter was paid €351,000 for his work in 2024, the exact same sum that he earned in 2023.

RTÉ’s report comes in the same year that Joe Duffy retired after 37 years with the broadcaster, and 27 years as the host of Liveline.

Second on the list is Claire Byrne, as she earned €280,000 in 2024. In August of this year, Claire stepped away from her radio role on RTÉ, as she prepares to join Newstalk in early 2026.

In his first year at the helm of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, Patrick Kielty earned €257,657 in 2024, making him the third highest-paid presenter on the list.

Prime Time broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan is ranked fourth, as she earned €246,708 in 2024 – a decrease of €16,792 from her salary in 2023.

The complete list of the top 10 highest paid presenters at RTÉ in 2024 can be found below:

1. Joe Duffy – €351,000 (2024) / €351,000 (2023)

2. Claire Byrne – €280,000 (2024) / €280,000 (2023)

3. Patrick Kielty – €257,657 (2024)

4. Miriam O’Callaghan – €246,708 (2024) / €263,500 (2023)

5. Brendan O’Connor – €244,099 (2024) / €245,004 (2023)

6. Ray D’Arcy – €220,409 (2024) / €250,000 (2023)

7. Mary Wilson – €209,545 (2024) / €199,194 (2023)

8. Dáithí Ó Sé – €196,885 (2024)

9. George Lee – €195,939 (2024) / €185,674 (2023)

10. Darragh Maloney – €194,902 (2024) / €186,650 (2023)

Speaking ahead of the launch of RTÉ’s 2024 Annual Report, Kevin Bakhurst, the Director-General of RTÉ, expressed his thoughts on the matter.

“RTÉ today reports a surplus of over €5m for 2024, thanks to careful cost controls which have continued into 2025. Alongside a full review and scrutiny of the balance sheet, RTÉ is also on course to deliver a surplus in 2025,” he detailed.

“From the start of 2026, no one in RTÉ will earn more than the Director-General. These results demonstrate RTÉ’s commitment to running the organisation in a financially responsible and sustainable way,” he explained further.

Although the presenter list only includes on-air talent, several senior executives are also among RTÉ’s highest earners overall. The complete list of RTÉ’s top 10 highest-earners includes the following:

1. Presenter Joe Duffy – €351,000

2. Director General Kevin Bakhurst – €339,954

3. Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch – €292,285

4. Director of Operations, Technology and Transformation Richard Waghorn – €287,120

5. Managing Director of News & Current Affairs Deirdre McCarthy – €281,187

6. Presenter Claire Byrne – €280,000

7. Director of Human Resources Eimear Cusack – €274,694

8. Presenter Patrick Kielty – €257,657

9. Presenter Miriam O’Callaghan – €246,708

10. Presenter Brendan O’Connor – €244,099