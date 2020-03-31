RTÉ reveal how many people watched Miriam O’Callaghan’s hosting debut on The Late Late Show

The broadcaster replaced Ryan Tubridy - who has tested positive for COVID-19

RTÉ reveal how many people watched Miriam O’Callaghan’s hosting debut on The...

Nearly one million people tuned in to watch Miriam O’Callaghan make her hosting debut on The Late Late Show.

The Prime Time Host became the first woman to lead the world’s longest-running talk show last week, as she replaced the show’s regular host Ryan Tubridy.

RTÉ have revealed that Miriam’s debut had an average of 863,000 viewers on Friday night.

“The Late Late Show had an average of 863,000 viewers with 61% share on Friday night,” an RTÉ spokesperson told the Irish Daily Mirror.

Miriam opened the show with an emotional opening monologue, moments after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stricter measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Throughout the night, she spoke to a number of guests including Dr Catherine Motherway, Minister of Health Simon Harris, Derry Girl’s Nicola Coughlan and music sensation Hozier.

In terms of sport, Miriam was joined by former Irish rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll and legendary GAA commentator Mícheáil Ó Muirchertaigh.

Miriam filled in for the show’s regular host Ryan Tubridy – who tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from a “persistent cough” for a number of days.