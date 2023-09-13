RTÉ reveal ‘a handful’ of employees objected to top 100 salaries being published

RTÉ have revealed “a handful” of individuals objected to the top 100 salaries being published.

The state broadcaster previously pledged to publish the salaries of their highest-earning employees, amid the payments scandal.

On July 5, RTÉ released an anonymised list – which revealed each of these 100 employees are paid more than €100,000 per annum.

At the time, RTÉ didn’t name the top 100, citing data protection concerns. The broadcaster has since made the decision not to publish their names amid criticism it’s trying to “hide” their identities. Speaking to the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday, RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst said the reason they have not published the list is because a number of individuals objected to it. RTÉ’s head of legal, Paula Mullooly added: “We are talking a handful (of individuals).”

Ms Mullooly also said it would be “wrong” to subject these individuals to the scrutiny by publishing their names.

The top earning list includes 84 staff members and 16 contractors.

59 of these hold management positions, 10 are members of the executive board, and 31 are presenters or not in management.

At the top of the earnings list are presenters, and the top three earners make €515,000, followed by €343,083 and €342,000.