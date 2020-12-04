RTÉ reporter Joanna Donnelly ‘throttled’ by woman during terrifying road rage incident

The weather presenter was left with bloody scratches on her neck

Joanna Donnelly has revealed she was “throttled” by a woman during a terrifying road rage incident over the summer.

The RTÉ weather presenter recalled the scary attack on social media, after a Twitter user revealed their 8-year-old didn’t want to cycle home from school because of the “abuse” they “regularly receive” from motorists.

Sharing a photo of bloody scratches on her neck, Joanna wrote: “This summer a woman beeped at a child I was cycling with.”

“When I stopped and suggested this was unacceptable she put her hand around my throat, throttled me, then pulled her nails across my neck drawing blood.”

This summer a woman beeped at a child I was cycling with. When I stopped and suggested this was unacceptable she put her hand around my throat, throttled me, then pulled her nails across my neck drawing blood. This is not appropriate behaviour on our roads. https://t.co/Agkp7fgFnf pic.twitter.com/SCyqvPILyf — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) December 3, 2020

“This is not appropriate behaviour on our roads,” she added.

The meteorologist was responding to a Twitter user, who tweeted: “The 8 year old didn’t want to cycle home when I picked him up today.”

“He didn’t feel able for the horns and abuse we regularly receive. We did cycle but it broke my heart, and then we got more horn abuse.”

“It’s hard to keep us both motivated to do the right thing.”

The 8 year old didn’t want to cycle home when I picked him up today. He didn’t feel able for the horns and abuse we regularly receive. We did cycle but it broke my heart, and then we got more horn abuse. It’s hard to keep us both motivated to do the right thing — Richard Silke (@SilkeRichard) December 3, 2020

They also received support from the Dublin Cycling Campaign, who tweeted: “8-year-olds shouldn’t have to worry about motor traffic on their cycles to and from school.”

“The solution is straightforward: Create networks of safe, segregated cycle routes across our urban areas which enable people of all ages & abilities to cycle. That’s it.”