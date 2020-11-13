RTÉ release the official trailer for The Late Late Toy Show

RTÉ have finally released the official trailer for this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Today marks just two weeks until Ireland’s most anticipated television show of the year, and Ryan Tubridy has promised to bring joy to households across the country.

Ryan said: “It has been a very strange year, and that’s why this Christmas is so important. It’s also why this year’s Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time.”

We’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be playing with toys, and we’re going to be having lots and lots and lots and lots of fun. We need you to gather together and join us, and let’s make Christmas, Christmas!”

The Late Late Toy Show trailer, made by RTÉ Creative in association with Banjoman Films, premiered on television tonight during the Six One News bulletin on RTÉ One.

It tells the story of a young girl called Eva (Hannah Galvin) who, like everyone, is stuck at home. Eva is missing her friends, friends she usually gets into her pjs with to watch the show.

Her concerned brother Rob (Darragh Shannon), goes above and beyond on the family farm to ensure Eva and her friends can be together to experience the magic of The Late Late Toy Show, just like every other year.

As Eva, Rob and her friends watch on from their cars, Ryan appears on the barn wall and tells them: “Never before have we needed a Christmas quite like this one, we are going to make this year’s Late Late Toy Show the biggest, the best, the brightest. So, put your feet up, get the popcorn out, sit back and enjoy, the party starts here.”

The Late Late Toy Show airs on Friday, November 27th at 9.35pm.