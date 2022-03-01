RTÉ release statement on The 2 Johnnies returning to 2fm after backlash

The 2 Johnnies will be back on RTÉ 2fm later this month, after they came under fire over an “offensive” clip from their podcast.

The comedy duo, made up of John O’Brien and John McMahon, were slammed on social media last week for uploading a “sexist” and “derogatory” clip from their podcast online.

In a since-deleted video, the Tipperary natives read and discussed crude slogans on car stickers sent by listeners of their podcast.

Among the slogans discussed were: “Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing” and “She’s not a princess, she’s a s**t.”

The clip sparked serious backlash online, with Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns branding the post “blatantly sexist”.

The 2 Johnnies, who recently started hosting the drive time slot on 2fm, were subsequently taken off air while RTÉ bossies reviewed the matter.

However, the radio station has since confirmed the podcasters will be back on 2fm from Monday, March 14.

In a statement, the 2 Johnnies said, “On the back of what was a very intense week, and having issued an apology and clarification of the events which occurred, we are extremely excited about returning to our daily drivetime show.”

“We had a great welcome at 2fm last week and are eager to work with Dan and the 2fm family again, acknowledging the lessons we’ve learned and committing to put these into action.”

“Coming from a different environment it is a privilege to get the chance to have a national conversation five days a week, and we appreciate that with this comes great responsibility and a lot is now expected of us.”

“We are determined to create a successful radio show and work with everyone in 2fm to show the nation the best of us. We would like to thank 2fm for working through this with us.”

Drive It with The 2 Johnnies will return to air on Monday, March 14.