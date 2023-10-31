RTÉ ‘register of interests’ to be published for top stars in wake of payment scandal

RTÉ management has completed a register of interests for the broadcaster’s top stars.

According to the Irish Mirror, the report will be released in January 2024, and every quarter after that.

This comes after RTÉ was plunged into chaos earlier this year, when it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

It is understood that due to GDPR, the report will be published without the names of the broadcaster’s hosts and presenters.

An official spokesperson on behalf of RTÉ said: “The internal consultations on a Register of Interests and a Register of External Activities have concluded.”

“The proposals are now subject to a data protection assessment by the RTÉ’s DPO (Data Protection Officer) in accordance with GDPR legislation and this will involve consultation with the Data Protection Commissioner’s office.”

“RTÉ is proposing to publish summary details from the Register of External Activities on a quarterly basis. These proposals in respect of this Register are also subject to data protection.”

“Across the public sector, January is the month for those required to make annual returns under a Register of Interest.”

“RTÉ is working towards commencing both registers from January 2024.”

“The RTÉ Scoping Document which was previously published set out the broad proposals in respect of these matters,” the spokesperson explained.

It comes after RTÉ released an anonymised list of their top 100 earners, following the revelation that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

According to the list, the top 100 earners are all paid more than €100,000. The top earning list included 84 staff members and 16 contractors. 59 of these hold management positions, 10 are members of the executive board, and 31 are presenters or not in management. At the top of the earnings list are presenters, and the top three earners make €515,000, followed by €343,083 and €342,000. RTÉ didn’t name the top 100, citing data protection concerns. After Ryan Tubridy, the highest earning presenters are Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne, Ray D’Arcy and Miriam O’Callaghan. Amid the scandal, Joe Duffy disclosed that his RTÉ pay of €351,000 is composed of €300k for radio, and €51k for TV projects. Claire Byrne revealed her RTÉ salary is €280k, and she received separate fee of €25k for the show ‘Ireland’s Smartest’. Miriam O’Callaghan publicly disclosed that her RTÉ fee is €263,500.