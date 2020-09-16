RTÉ receive multiple complaints over Jennifer Zamparelli’s plans to discuss face masks on her 2FM show

The presenter scrapped the segment on Tuesday - after receiving backlash on social media

RTÉ received multiple complaints over Jennifer Zamparelli’s plans to discuss face masks on her 2FM show this week.

On Monday, the radio presenter said she would be hosting an “open discussion” about face coverings during Tuesday’s show.

Taking to Twitter, Jennifer asked those who are refusing to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic to get in touch.

However, inviting anti-maskers onto the programme caused uproar on social media, as many believe they shouldn’t be given a platform – given that mask wearing is mandatory, and has been proven to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

After receiving backlash online, Jennifer decided to scrap the planned segment on Tuesday morning, and the radio host said she understood why people were so “angry and upset”.

The Irish Mirror has since reported that RTÉ received 28 complaints about the planned segment, and one person complained about it not going ahead.

An RTÉ spokesperson confirmed: “RTÉ, through the Information Office, was contacted by 28 members of the public who were unhappy with the proposed item.”

“1 member of the public was unhappy that the item did not go ahead.”

