RTÉ Radio celebrates boost in listeners despite payments scandal

RTÉ Radio has celebrated a boost in listeners despite last year’s payments scandal.

The latest JNLR figures for the period January – December ’23 have been released, which has seen an increase of 68,000 additional listeners tuning in to RTÉ Radio 1 across the week.

RTÉ’s radio services reach over two million adults every week and continues to hold 17 of the top 20 radio programmes broadcasting in Ireland.

Commenting on the latest figures Kevin Bakhurst, RTÉ Director General, said: “The enduring value and relevance of public service media to people in Ireland is clear to see in these latest figures.”

“Over two million adults tune into RTÉ’s radio services every week, and RTÉ Radio 1 remains the only station with a weekly reach of over one million people.”

“It’s especially gratifying to see how more and more young people are connecting with 2fm, a vital element in RTÉ’s public service portfolio, with the service weekday reach up 1% year on year.”

“The loyalty of lyric listeners, alongside the gains in weekday and weekend reach and share for Radio 1, are testament to the continuing connection between audiences and these essential public services.”

“I’d like to thank our listeners, each one, for continuing to choose RTÉ’s radio services and our hard-working production teams and presenters for continuing to serve our audiences.”

The figures show that RTÉ Radio 1 reaches 905,000 listeners on a weekday, up 66,000 listeners from last year (+25,000 BoB).

According to the latest JNLR figures, Morning Ireland remains Ireland’s most listened to radio programme, with 486,000 listeners this book (+23,000 BoB).

The Nine O’Clock Show, Ryan Tubridy’s old slot, is the second most listened to radio programme in Ireland across all stations with 343,000 listeners each weekday.

The slot was hosted by a number of guest presenters after Tubridy was pulled from the airwaves last June, and has since been taken over by Oliver Callan.

Meanwhile, Today with Claire Byrne celebrated a significant boost in listeners with an audience of 341,000 (+10,000 BoB).

The Louise Duffy Show has 214,000 listeners (+1,000 BoB), News at One has 306,000 listeners (+3,000 BoB) and Liveline has a listenership of 303,000 (+1,000 BoB).

The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 has 186,000 listeners (+9,000 YoY).

Drivetime has 221,000 listeners tuning in every evening (+13,000 YoY).

On weekends, The Brendan O’Connor Show has 342,000 listeners (+7,000 BoB) on Saturday and 343,000 listeners on Sunday (+20,000 BoB) – making it the joint second most listened to radio programme in Ireland.

Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin has 222,000 listeners (+16,000 BoB).

Saturday Sport/Doc On One 1 has 204,000 listeners (+24,000) and Sunday Sport has 210,000 listeners (+19,000).

The Business on Saturday mornings has 313,000 listeners (+19,000 BoB), while Sunday with Miriam has 292,000 listeners (+20,000 BoB).

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1 said: “This is obviously a very good book for Radio 1, up across weekdays and weekend programming.”

“In the first place I’d like to thank the listeners who continue to put their trust overwhelmingly in this station. There are also our presenters who are the very best, across all genres. Nobody should underestimate what it takes to front a programme and consistently perform, day after day.”

“And there is – above all – the leadership and commitment our production teams provide every single day, which drives everything we do.”

“All of our schedule is performing. Radio 1 has a particular commitment to Irish music and Irish artists, male and female. It is important to emphasise that this works.”

Meanwhile, RTÉ 2FM also celebrated an increase in listeners, with Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha, and Carl raking in 146,000 listeners tuning on weekday mornings (+17,000 YoY).

Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM has 136,000 listeners (+2,000 YoY), staying the same as the last figures released in September.

Tracy Clifford has 113,000 listeners, while Drive It with The 2 Johnnies continues to entertain listeners across the country in the afternoons, with 150,000 listeners (+31,000 YoY), seeing an increase from last quarter (+15,000 BoB).

Laura Fox from 9am-12noon has 121,000 listeners on Saturdays (+3,000 BoB) and 115,000 on Sunday (+1,000 BoB).

Roz and Emma on 2FM from 12-3pm have 126,000 listeners on Saturdays (+3,000 BoB) and 105,000 listeners on Sunday (+4,000 BoB).

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ Radio Strategy and RTÉ 2FM said: “It is great that 2fm has consolidated audiences gained in the last survey. Listeners have been retained in general right across the daytime schedule.”

“The new weekend schedule, which started this time last year, is going from strength to strength with Laura Fox and Roz and Emma on 2FM continuing to grow from survey to survey.”

“2fm has always led the charge in promoting Irish produced music to the front and centre and we are looking forward the RTÉ Choice Music Prize on March 7th which will be hosted by Tracy Clifford and broadcast live on 2fm.”