RTÉ Radio announce huge shake up as they finally confirm Joe Duffy’s Liveline replacement

Kieran Cuddihy has been confirmed as the brand new host of Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1.

The Newstalk presenter was announced as Joe Duffy’s permanent replacement this morning, as RTÉ Radio 1 confirmed a major shakeup to their weekday schedule following the shock departure of Ray D’Arcy on Thursday.

Confirming Kieran’s new role, RTÉ said: “As Liveline celebrates 40 years on air, Kieran Cuddihy will take the helm each day from 1.45 pm, getting to the heart of the discussions that truly matter to the people of Ireland.”

“Liveline has become a significant part of Irish life and Kieran will now take the driving seat and continue the evolution of this iconic Irish institution.”

The new weekday schedule introduces new presenters, new programmes, and revised time-slots – including two new hosts of Drivetime, replacing Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra.

The all-new Today with David McCullagh will start each day at 9am with a sharp, accessible take on the day’s top stories and news developments as they happen, with a variety of regular features including consumer advice, health & wellbeing, music, culture, science & technology and much more.

The slot has been helmed by Claire Byrne since 2020, but she’s since confirmed a move to Newstalk in 2026.

Moving to a brand-new mid-morning slot at 11am, Oliver Callan will continue to broadcast his much-loved show in an extended format, delivering two hours of entertainment that blends insightful commentary with Oliver’s unique humorous flair.

Rachael English will continue to present News at One every lunchtime, pursuing the day’s top regional, national and international stories through a mix of live reports, interviews, political analysis, and expert commentary, a proven formula that has made News at One one of the most trusted and widely listened-to news programmes in the country.

After Liveline with Kieran Cuddihy each day from 1.45 pm, Louise Duffy will be on air from 3pm, bringing her trademark warmth and wit to ease listeners into the afternoon with a vibrant mix of live music, celebrity guests, and unmissable entertainment.

Her one-hour show will feature more live performances, exclusive chats and plenty of surprises along the way.

Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin will present Drivetime from the earlier time of 4pm, replacing current hosts Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra.

During the evening commute, Katie and Colm will deliver comprehensive coverage of national and international news, politics, and culture.

The programme will continue to feature in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and contributions from its seasoned reporters.

From 6pm, a new early-evening sports news programme will take to the airwaves, with previews and reviews of current national and international sporting events along with interviews and breaking sport stories of the day.

Starting each weekday at 7am Morning Ireland will continue to set the national agenda every morning with breaking news, in-depth interviews, and insightful discussion of the stories shaping Ireland and the world.

Two new presenters will join Audrey Carville and Gavin Jennings on the Morning Ireland team. They will be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the new schedule, RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan said: “This new schedule marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for RTÉ Radio 1.

“In line with our strategy, it has been designed to meet the changing listening habits of audiences, giving them the public service content they need across the day from breaking news to analysis and comment, music, chat and entertainment coming full circle in the late afternoon and evening with compelling discussion of the issues of the day from the world of news, sport and entertainment.”

“I’m also pleased to confirm that Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra will continue to be a regular presence on RTÉ and Radio 1. We look forward to sharing news of their new roles in the coming weeks.”

Speaking about the new schedule, the Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Tara Campell said: “We are fortunate in RTÉ with so many first-rate broadcasters and top-class production teams, and this new schedule introduces some new and younger voices while seeing many of our award-winning presenters move into new presenting duties.

“RTÉ Radio 1 is Ireland’s number one radio service and we look forward to this significantly revised schedule bringing our over a million listeners the very best mix across the day for many years to come.”

The new weekday schedule on RTÉ Radio 1 will launch later this year.