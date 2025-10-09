RTÉ Radio 1 announce Ray D’Arcy’s sudden departure from the station

RTÉ Radio 1 has announced Ray D’Arcy’s sudden departure from the station.

After over 11 years on RTÉ Radio 1, the station has confirmed that the presenter hosted his final The Ray D’Arcy Show on Wednesday.

The announcement didn’t include a statement from Ray.

During its tenure, Ray and his team produced thousands of hours of live radio, capturing real life stories and a huge range of personal experiences.

The Ray Darcy Show championed Irish artists and music over the years as well as hosting many memorable funny and entertaining moments.

The programme encouraged tens of thousands of people all around the country to get active with the hugely popular Run with Ray series which brought runners and non-runners together to run 5km with Ray at events in their local communities.

RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan said: “I would like to sincerely thank Ray for his contribution to RTÉ Radio 1 over the last eleven years.

“While The Ray D’Arcy Show is not part of our future plans, we wish him well in his future endeavours.

The station also confirmed Shay Byrne will present his slot for the remainder of the week.

The news comes shortly after Claire Byrne announced her shock exit from RTÉ Radio 1 in favour of a new job at Newstalk in 2026.