RTÉ publishes statement from Dee Forbes addressing the broadcaster’s ‘many challenges’ in annual report

RTÉ has published a statement from Dee Forbes has addressed the broadcaster’s “many challenges” in its annual report.

The broadcaster was plunged into chaos earlier this summer when it was revealed that their top-paid presenter Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter by auditing organisation Grant Thornton.

The RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the resignation of a number of RTÉ’s key staff members – including former Director General Dee Forbes and former Director of Strategy Rory Coveney.

RTÉ’s former Commercial Director Geraldine O’Leary later announced her early retirement.

On Wednesday, RTÉ published its annual report for 2022 – which featured a statement from Ms Forbes, written prior to the emergence of the scandal.

Ms Forbes’ statement read: “2022 was another significant year for RTÉ. We began the year looking optimistically towards a full return to ‘normality’ after almost two years living with the unprecedented challenges presented by the global pandemic.”

“Following the removal of restrictions in the early part of the year, slowly but surely, we welcomed audiences back to our studios and returned to live public events.”

“Despite many challenges, I am very proud of what RTÉ achieved in 2022.”

After listing six of RTÉ’s annual achievements, Ms Forbes said: “But there was so much more important public service content and programming which reminded us of the vital role RTÉ continues to play at the centre of life in Ireland.”

Further into Ms Forbes’ statement, she said: “lWe also entered 2022 with the hope that, with the publication of the Future of Media Commission Report, we would reach a turning point in national investment in public service media.”

“The Report was published in July 2022 and acknowledged the importance of a diverse and vibrant media, and the multi-faceted role that it plays within Irish life, as well as the unique role of national public service media.”

“The funding solution proposed in the Future of Media Commission Report was the only recommendation not supported by Government.”

Concluding her statement, the former Director General said: “RTÉ will continue in its efforts to make the case for reform to ensure the future of public service media in Ireland. It has never been so important.”