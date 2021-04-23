The broadcaster is looking for singles to take part in the new season

RTÉ opens applications for the next series of First Dates Ireland

The popular programme, which airs on RTÉ2, is filmed in Coda Eatery at The Gibson Hotel in Dublin, where every moment is captured by over 20 cameras.

All applicants must be over 18-years-old to apply, and they must also be a permanent legal resident of of Ireland.

If you want to join us in the restaurant and find YOUR perfect match, apply for the new series now! ❤️#FirstDatesIRLhttps://t.co/XLbxLrxLjE pic.twitter.com/0XlwWn7ayD — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) April 22, 2021

The singletons who visit the restaurant range in age from 20 to 70 plus, and the unobtrusive cameras allow the daters to forget they are being filmed and start bonding… or not!

Fancy going on a blind date on the telly? Fill in an application form here for the chance to find love in the First Dates restaurant!

And for those less fond of the limelight, you can fill out an application form to be a background dater here.