RTÉ issues apology over controversial sketch

The broadcaster has acknowledged that people were offended by the mock news report

RTÉ has issued an apology over a sketch that aired during their NYE Countdown Show, after it received 600 complaints.

During the programme, a satirical ‘Waterford Whispers News’ report described God as “the latest figure to be implicated in ongoing sexual harassment scandals”.

After the clip aired on RTÉ One, Archbishop Eamon Martin branded the sketch “deeply offensive and blasphemous” on Twitter.

In a statement obtained by the Irish Times, an RTÉ spokesman said: “RTÉ recognises that matters which can cause offence naturally differ from person to person, within comedy and satire in particular.”

“Having reviewed the feedback and complaints received up to this point, RTÉ wishes to apologise to those who were offended by the segment.”

“The formal complaints received by RTÉ are being entered into our complaints system and will be responded to in accordance with the relevant statutory process.”

In the mock news report, former RTÉ News presenter Aengus MacGrianna said: “In yet another shocking revelation this year God became the latest figure to be implicated in ongoing sexual harassment scandals.”

“The five billion year old stood accused of forcing himself on a young Middle-Eastern migrant and allegedly impregnating her against her will before being sentenced to two years in prison with the last 24 months suspended.”

The clip also showed footage of a bearded man dressed in white being led away by a guard, while shouting: “It was 2,000 years ago!”