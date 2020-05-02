RTÉ inundated with complaints about Normal People

The series aired on RTÉ One on Tuesday night

RTÉ have been inundated with complaints over airing Normal People.

The brand new series, which is based on Sally Rooney’s novel, has been a hot topic this week due to the show’s intimate sex scenes.

The first two episodes aired on RTÉ One on Tuesday night, and it sparked a huge debate on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline with Joe Duffy on Thursday afternoon.

Although RTÉ didn’t receive any formal complaints about the new series, they’ve received a lot of disgruntled feedback.

A spokesperson told Extra.ie, “We received 37 pieces of feedback from the public, made before and after broadcast, expressing unhappiness and disappointment with the content of the episode’ said a spokesperson for the national public broadcaster.”

“It is worth noting that there was a hugely positive response from our viewers on social media,” they added.

Normal People stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

The series follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

It also stars Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Rosie) and Aislín McGuckin (Outlander).

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The next two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm.

The entire series is available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.