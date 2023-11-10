RTÉ hands over note on payments to Ryan Tubridy after ‘stand-off’ with Public Accounts Committee

RTÉ has finally provided a note on payments to Ryan Tubridy to the Public Accounts Committee, following a stand-off between the two parties.

The note details an online meeting between RTÉ and NK Management to discuss Tubridy’s contract back in 2020.

The broadcaster initially declined to release the note, citing solicitor-client confidentiality.

But following pushback from the PAC, who threatened to go to court to secure it, RTÉ has now handed over the key document.

According to the Irish Independent, they also provided a summary of the document by Arthur Cox.

PAC member and Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin said the note will make “difficult reading” for RTÉ staff.

He said: “Details of the note should have been provided to Public Accounts Committee months ago.”

“It will make very difficult reading for RTÉ staff as it seems to confirm that the former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes was intimately involved in the arrangements around the Ryan Tubridy pay deal, and efforts to conceal its true nature as it undermined RTÉ pay policy.

“To be fair the new Director General Kevin Bakhurst is sticking to his commitment to provide full transparency, and this is welcome.

“I will be calling for PAC to meet at the earliest opportunity next week to examine the summary note and to view the original. I have no doubt there will be further questions for the senior RTÉ executives that were involved.”

Meanwhile, RTÉ is set to publish a document setting out its plans for reform next week.

In an email to staff on Friday, Director General Kevin Bakhurst said the document would be published on Tuesday afternoon, and will be followed by a “town hall” meeting.

RTÉ was plunged into chaos back in June, when it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings had been publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter by auditing organisation Grant Thornton.

The RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and Ryan later apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the resignation of a number of RTÉ’s key staff members – including former Director General Dee Forbes, and former Director of Strategy Rory Coveney.

RTÉ’s former Commercial Director Geraldine O’Leary later announced her early retirement.

In July, Ryan and his agent Noel Kelly met with the Oireachtas Media Committee, where they faced questioning over payments made to him by RTÉ.

The understatement of Ryan’s earnings was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

The issue was partly the result of a commercial deal which saw Ryan receive additional income from Renault, which was guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ.

The commercial partner only paid €75,000 to Tubridy once in 2020, but RTÉ paid out for the years 2021 and 2022.

The manner in which these payments were recorded led to an understatement of his earnings.

RTÉ labelled two invoices of €75,000 payments to Ryan as “consultancy fees”, and the now-infamous barter account was used to pay them.