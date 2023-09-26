RTÉ figures reveal huge drop in Late Late Show viewership for Patrick Kielty’s second show

New RTÉ figures have revealed a huge drop in Late Late Show viewership for Patrick Kielty’s second show.

The comedian’s first show at the helm drew an average audience of 830,000 and a record-breaking viewership of 940,000.

548,000 people tuned into Patrick’s second episode as host, a drop of more than 33% compared to his debut.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said in a statement: “Following phenomenal interest in Patrick’s debut as host of The Late Late Show, it’s fantastic to see such a strong audience, a 51pc share, for week two.”

“Patrick has clearly connected with audiences and we look forward to bringing more of his inimitable style along with a few surprises in the weeks ahead.”

Meanwhile, a Montrose source told The Irish Sun: “We always knew the second show drop viewers because it had nothing like the hype of the opening week.”

“After a couple of weeks the Late Late Show will bed into a steady ­average viewership. ”

“What’s encouraging is Patrick Kielty is attracting a younger audience to The Late Late Show, which was what RTÉ wanted,” the insider added.

The talk show host’s first episode saw The 2 Johnnies, Mary McAleese, James McClean, Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt in the guest-list.

He was joined by James Nesbitt, Vogue ­Williams and Baz Ashmawy as guests for the second episode.