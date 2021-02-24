RTÉ extend current season of The Tommy Tiernan Show due to popular demand

The series will now run for an extra six weeks

RTÉ extend current season of The Tommy Tiernan Show due to popular...

RTÉ has officially extended the current season of The Tommy Tiernan Show, due to popular demand.

According to the Irish Daily Mirror, the Saturday night programme will run for an extra six weeks – as viewers continue to praise the hit series.

An RTE spokesperson said: “The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ One has been extended by 6 additional weeks bringing the series to a total of 16 weeks.”

“The final episode will air on Saturday 17th April.”

“It is a much loved show and the love on social media for it and Tommy every weekend is constant,” they added.

New episodes of The Tommy Tiernan Show will be filmed at RTÉ in the coming weeks, in line with current restrictions.

The fifth season of the talk show has been widely praised online, and the series is averaging 400,000 viewers every week.

The Tommy Tiernan Show returns this Saturday at 9.50pm on RTÉ One.