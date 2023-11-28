RTÉ confirms professional dancers for Dancing with the Stars 2024

RTÉ has confirmed the line-up of professional dancers for Dancing with the Stars 2024.

There are eight returning favourites and three newcomers for the upcoming series – which will air early next year.

Joining the team this year are Irish Under 21 World Champions Montel Hewson and Jillian Bromwich as well as Italian pro dancer, Simone Arena.

Returning favourites include Karen Byrne – marking her seventh consecutive season on Dancing with the Stars, the only pro dancer to have appeared in every season of the show.

Polish dancer Robert Rowiński, who reached the final with singer Brooke Scullion last year, returns to the show for his fifth season.

Meanwhile, Laura Nolan, Kylee Vincent, and Stephen Vincent are gearing up for their fourth consecutive series.

Completing the professional line-up are dancers, Denys Samson, Ervinas Merfeldas and Salome Chachua who are returning for their third season in a row.