RTÉ confirms huge cuts and increases in new list of earnings for highest-paid presenters

RTÉ has published the fees earned by its ten highest-paid presenters in 2020 and 2021.

This follows the publication by RTÉ in January 2021 of the fees earned by its highest-paid presenters in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The figures confirm that RTÉ reduced total fees paid to its highest-paid presenters by more than 15% in both 2020 and 2021.

Once again, Ryan Tubridy topped the list with earnings of just over €900k between 2020 and 2021.

According to the latest figures, the Late Late Show host was paid €466,250 in 2020, and €440,000 in 2021.

The figures are a stark contrast to the €495k the presenter was paid in 2019, meaning his annual salary has reduced by €55k since then.

Joe Duffy was named the second highest-paid presenter with a salary of €351,000 in 2021.

The Liveline host earned €392,494 in 2019, meaning he’s also taken a significant pay cut.

Claire Byrne landed in third place, as she earned a whopping €350k in 2021. This is €100,000 more than what she earned in 2019.

Ray D’Arcy was fourth on the list with an annual wage of €305,000, which is €145k less than what he earned in 2019.

Miriam O’Callaghan was named the fifth highest-paid presenter with an annual salary of €263,500.

This is €56,500 less than the €320k she earned in 2019.

Sixth on the list was Brendan O’Connor, who saw his pay increase to €245,004 in 2021, compared to the €220k he took home in 2019.

Total fees paid to RTÉ’s highest earning presenters represent less than 1% of RTÉ’s total operating costs.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, said: “Today we are publishing the fees paid to RTÉ’s highest-paid presenters for 2020 and 2021, which confirms a total reduction of more than 15%.”

“Our presenters play an important role in RTÉ’s provision of vital news, information and entertainment to audiences right across the country and enable us to generate commercial revenue which is essential to fund RTÉ’s public services.”

“We are aware that the fees of high-profile presenters attract considerable public interest. Over the past 15 years RTÉ has reduced these fees by c. 40%. We continue to keep them under review.”