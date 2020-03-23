The TV host had been self-isolating after getting symptoms

Claire Byrne confirms she has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Claire Byrne has confirmed that TV host Claire Byrne has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The presenter had been in self-isolation and presented segments of Claire Byrne Live from her “garden shed” last week.

The broadcaster has revealed that RTÉ staff were informed by management on Saturday that a case had been confirmed at the station.

“I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity,” Claire said in a statement.

“The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend.

“I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis.”

Despite her diagnosis, Claire will still presenter Claire Byrne Live via Skype tonight from her home.

Before being in self-isolation last week, Claire had been seen coughing while hosting the show in studio the Monday before, but followed correct etiquette and coughed into her elbow.