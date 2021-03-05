RTÉ confirm which charities will receive money from Toy Show Appeal

RTÉ has confirmed which charities will receive money from last year’s Toy Show Appeal.

Last November, viewers donated €6.6million to a designated fund during the Late Late Toy Show, after they were inspired by special guests Saoirse Ruane and Adam King.

This morning, the broadcaster confirmed half of the proceeds will be shared among Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

Barnardos and Children’s Health Foundation will receive €1.5 million each, and Children’s Books Ireland will be granted €302,690.

The rest of the monies in the fund will be made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants to be managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland and Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

More details on the grant application process are available here.

Ryan Tubridy commented: “We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were quite simply overwhelmed with the response from an audience who have been so, so giving.”

“It’s safe to say our expectations were exceeded, beyond all our hopes. Children like Saoirse and Adam inspired and lifted the nation when we really needed it.”

“It’s important that we look after them and children across Ireland for years to come through the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. This money is really going to make a difference – thank you all.”

On tonight’s Late Late Show, Toy Show stars Saoirse Ruane, Adam King and Michael Moloney will reveal how their lives have changed since their memorable appearances on the show last November.

Nine-year-old Saoirse from Galway was the inspiration behind the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, winning the hearts of the nation on the night.