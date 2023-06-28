RTÉ confirm Ryan Tubridy did not receive an exit fee upon departure from The Late Late Show

RTÉ have confirmed that Ryan Tubridy did not receive an exit fee upon his departure from The Late Late Show.

In March, the presenter announced his shock departure from RTÉ’s flagship programme after 14 years at the helm.

Just weeks after he hosted his final episode of the late night talk show, the broadcaster was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that their highest-paid presenter’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

Last Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who has since resigned from her role.

Members of RTÉ’s board and executive arrived at Leinster House on Wednesday to provide evidence to the joint committee on tourism, culture, arts, sport and media.

During her opening statement, Chair of RTÉ Siún Ní Raghllaigh said “At the outset, I wish to reiterate our profound regret regarding what has emerged in recent days. RTÉ fell far short of the standards expected of us as an organisation.”

“I am also mindful that this Committee, and others, were in the past presented with information that was simply untrue. That was a breach of trust with you, the elected members of the Oireachtas, for which we sincerely apologise.”

“The public, RTÉ staff, and public representative are angry and hurt. We know that our bond of trust with the public is tarnished. We know that trust is precious, and that once lost, trust is difficult to regain.”

“Step by step we will work to rebuild that trust. We will not flinch in this regard. We know that this will be challenging, but we are committed to doing so, in order that confidence in Ireland’s national public service broadcaster can be restored.”

The statement continued: “We are committed to providing you with as much detail as possible and we wish to be as open and frank as we can.”

“As you know, and as set out in our statement of last week, in late March of this year during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, an issue was identified in relation to the transparency of certain payments.”

“The auditors sought further information and informed the Audit and Risk Committee of the RTÉ Board of their concerns. The Audit and Risk Committee promptly commissioned Grant Thornton to carry out the independent fact-finding review of the matter in question.”

“The facts were established by Grant Thornton and presented to the Audit and Risk Committee of the RTÉ Board on Friday 16 June 2023 and then to the RTÉ Board the following Monday 19 June 2023.”

“On receiving the Grant Thornton findings, the Board asked RTÉ to conduct and internal review of earnings paid to Mr Tubridy in previous years, and through that review it was identified that Mr Tubridy’s remuneration had been understated by RTÉ by a figure of €120,000 over the contract period of 2017-2019.”

“To be clear, this was understated in the figures that were published by RTÉ relating to the top 10 highest earning on air presenters, which in turn were communicated to Government and the Oireachtas and to the public.”

“Mr Tubridy’s earnings were correctly accounted for in the RTÉ accounts, and the earnings he received were what he was contractually entitled to.”

“In addition, for the record, I want to confirm that he did not receive an exit fee.”

“The circumstances that led to this understatement by RTÉ are currently under examination by a second Grant Thornton review and the findings of that review are expected within four weeks.”

“Why this figure was understated – and by whom – that is the question we as a Board are also very anxious to know the answer to.”

“Within four days of the first Grant Thornton review being received by the RTÉ Board on Monday June 19th, the Board released a statement outlining our understanding of Mr Tubridy’s earnings, including for the period 2017-2019.”

“The full Grant Thornton fact finding review was also published yesterday. Separately, we will of course be working closely with all aspects of the Government appointed independent, external review process when it commences.”

“I also wish at this point to acknowledge the upset and distress being caused to the independent production sector in Ireland, a community I know well. Their wellbeing is very much contingent on the wellbeing of RTÉ also.”

“As I have said previously, RTÉ is an organisation of more than 1,800 people. I apologise to each and every one of them for the distress they are experiencing as they deal with the shadow that has fallen over this organisation.”

“I want to assure this Committee and the public that the Board is committed to ensuring that we get full clarity on this, that there is accountability for it, and that it never happens again.”

“In conclusion, I wish to say that today we will endeavour, to the very best of our ability, to answer, all questions you may put to us. As public representatives you deserve nothing less.”