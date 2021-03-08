RTÉ confirm Eoghan McDermott will not return to 2FM

The presenter worked on the station for 6 years

RTÉ have confirmed that Eoghan McDermott will not return to 2FM.

Amid reports the presenter was set to leave the station due to “personal reasons”, they said in a statement: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

Before the pandemic began in early 2020, Eoghan had been rumoured to be leaving the station to pursue media roles in Australia.

The 37-year-old currently lives in Dublin with his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia.

RTÉ 2fm listeners have been calling for Carl Mullan to replace Eoghan on the 2fm Breakfast show, after he filled in for Eoghan while he was on annual leave over the past two weeks.

A host of other famous faces have also been tipped to replace Eoghan – including Lottie Ryan, James Kavanagh, Greg O’Shea, James Patrice, and Maura Higgins.