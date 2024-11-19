Amy Huberman ‘in serious talks’ with RTÉ bosses to host Irish version of The Traitors

The Sun has reported that Amy Huberman has emerged as the frontrunner to host the RTÉ version of The Traitors.

Television executives reportedly choose Amy as the lead in their effort to sell the Irish version of the murder mystery reality show.

A TV insider informed the Irish Sun that: “The host of The Traitors also needs to come from a theatrical background. Scottish actor Alan Cumming fronts the US show and Amy has the same acting skills to make grand gestures and arch pronouncements.”

“Amy’s on-screen persona sometimes comes across as sweet, but viewers are going to see something darker when they watch her hosting The Traitors,” the insider reported.

In October, the Irish version of the popular global reality competition series, The Traitors, was officially commissioned by RTÉ as Traitors Ireland.

All3Media International has granted Kite Entertainment a licence to create the series for RTÉ.

This psychological game of deception, trust, and betrayal is expected to capture Irish viewers, following the popularity of versions in the UK, US, and Netherlands.

The show sees 22 strangers travel to a lonely castle for the suspenseful psychological reality competition, where they compete in the ultimate game of deceit, treachery, and trust all with the potential to win €50,000 or more.

However, among them lurk the Traitors, who try every night to kill a player covertly and escape detection.

Before they become their next victim, it is the responsibility of the other players, the Faithfuls, to identify the Traitors and remove them from the game.

Earlier this month, Amy revealed she had landed a massive role in another popular Irish TV Show.

The mum-of-three revealed that she will be joining Gogglebox as she steps in as a guest narrator.

The announcement read: “Amy will bring us through the hit show as Ireland’s favourite TV critics will give their thoughts on the latest shows on the box, for the comfort of their own couches!”