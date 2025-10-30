RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst speaks out on Ray D’Arcy axing: ‘I feel personally sorry for him’

RTÉ’s Director-General Kevin Bakhurst has admitted that he feels “personally sorry” about Ray D’Arcy’s axing.

On October 9, RTÉ announced that Ray D’Arcy had been axed from his presenting role on RTÉ Radio 1, after 11 years of being on air.

Ray later released a statement on the matter, confessing that he was “hugely disappointed” with how his exit was handled.

A few weeks on from the controversy, RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst has now addressed Ray’s upset over his axing.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime on Wednesday, Kevin praised Ray for doing “a fantastic job with RTÉ for a number of years”, and clarified that the axing of his show was “based on numbers”.

He continued: “I feel sorry personally for Ray. I think Patricia Monahan, head of audio, explained as much as she can about that. I think it’s always difficult when you make changes and individuals are involved.”

Kevin went on to disagree with Ray’s view on how his departure from RTÉ was handled.

“In my view, and yes, I was involved with Patricia in this, I feel it was handled fairly. He actually had plenty of warning that there could be changes incoming along for a couple of years. So I was quite surprised when he said he had no inkling about it,” he explained.

“But, you know, I understand it’s hard when it happens to anyone, particularly if you’re in the public eye,” he added.

When asked if he has spoken to Ray since his departure from RTÉ, Kevin simply replied: “No.”

In a statement regarding his axing, Ray thanked his listeners for their support.

“I’ve been with Radio 1 for the past 11 years. In that time I have worked with some brilliant people. I want to thank them. I also want to thank all the regulars on the show, the guests and the wonderful loyal listeners,” he penned.

“I am also very proud of how we highlighted mental health and addiction issues over the years — these are areas I will continue to be active in. I love radio and daily radio is part of who I am. I look forward to the opportunities ahead,” Ray added.