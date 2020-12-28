RTÉ boss hints Sean O’Rourke could return to the station after Golfgate controversy

The broadcaster was criticised for attending a dinner with 80 people over the summer

RTÉ boss hints Sean O’Rourke could return to the station after Golfgate...

RTÉ boss Dee Forbes has hinted Sean O’Rourke could return to the station, despite this year’s Golfgate controversy.

Back in August, RTÉ announced that Sean would no longer be working for them – after he came under fire for attending an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway.

Before the scandal hit headlines, Sean was set to host a new Radio 1 programme on Saturdays – but RTÉ decided not to go ahead with it.

Months later, RTÉ’s Director-General has admitted they would “consider” welcoming him back in the future.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Dee Forbes said: “Sean is such a tremendous broadcaster who had a big impact during his time with RTE. If opportunities present themselves, we will, of course, consider them.”

RTÉ cut ties with the 65-year-old back in August, after he was named one of 82 guests who attending the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden – which breached public health guidelines.

In a statement shared on August 24, a spokesperson said: “After a meeting earlier today between RTE and Sean O’Rourke, it was mutually decided that Sean would not proceed with plans for future projects with RTE.”

“RTE would like to thank Sean for his enormous contribution to broadcasting and wish him well with his future plans.”

Responding to their decision, Sean said: “I spent many years with RTÉ presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions.”

“Now I must call myself to account. The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves.”

In a separate statement, the presenter publicly apologised for attending the Golf Society dinner.

He tweeted: “To those of you wondering what if I was still asking the questions rather than facing them I just want to say: You’re right.”

“I should not have been at the dinner in Clifden on Wednesday. I don’t have a defence. I was invited to play golf and I really didn’t consider it.”

“Beyond that, other than to assume whatever was happening would be acceptable from a public health point of view. I very much regret that lack of thought and interrogation on my part, and I apologise unreservedly for it.”

For our final episode of the Gosscast this year, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan chats with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker about the biggest stories of the year, the most read articles, and all the drama in between.

Take a listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.