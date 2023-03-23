RTÉ announces the return of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland with host Baz Ashmawy

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland is back for a fourth series, kicking off on Sunday, March 26, at 6.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

In the brand new season, Chief Motivator Baz Ashmawy will meet four very deserving families in Cork, Athlone, Ennis and Sligo.

Baz is joined by a top team, with renowned designers Aoife Rhattigan taking on the Cork build, and Kerry Hiddleston designing the remaining homes across Athlone, Ennis and Sligo.

Diarmuid Gavin showcases complex garden designs in three of the homes and Leonie Cornelius takes on an ambitious garden design in Athlone.

DIY SOS is famous for bringing out the very best in people, and with each build this becomes even more evident.

Four houses and four gardens, all completed in 2022 resulted in DIY SOS’ busiest build year to date.

The generosity and support of a dedicated team of volunteers and suppliers resulted in the completion of these stunning homes and gardens, each meticulously designed to meet the specific needs of four incredibly worthy families.

The first episode sees Baz and his team take on a challenging renovation in Cork city. Adam Drummond is a talented 22-year-old former Irish International basketball player from Cork, who is adjusting to life in a wheelchair.

Adam, who played college basketball in the United States, fell from a height in May 2021 and has been told that there is a one percent chance that he will ever walk again.

As the Drummond’s home is completely unsuitable for a wheelchair user, the DIY SOS team took on this challenging rebuild so that Adam could move back into his family home.

The team hope to provide Adam and his family with a positive path for his continuing adjustment to life in a wheelchair, while also giving him the independence he needs as a young adult.

The second episode was filmed in Athlone, Co Westmeath where the team of volunteers renovated the home of Fireman Pa Berry, who suffered extensive injuries in the line of duty, which have left him out of work and looking towards a long and arduous road to recovery.

The third episode meets the Mulvey-Sydney family in Ennis, Co. Clare.

Thirteen year old Isabella Mulvey-Sydney was born with a rare congenital disorder called “Lumbar Sacral Agenesis”, which resulted in both her legs being amputated at the age of seven.

Finally, in episode 4 the team packed up their tools and headed to Coolaney, Sligo to meet Claire Carpenter, her partner Ross Mannion and their three young children.

The DIY SOS team and the local community came together in their droves to provide their home with vital adaptations that would allow Claire to return home from hospital after she suffered a serious stroke.