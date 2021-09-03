RTÉ announces premiere date for new Irish gangland drama Kin

RTÉ has announced the premiere date for its brand new gangland drama, Kin.

The series, which follows the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war, is set to air on Sunday, September 12, at 9:30pm on RTÉ One.

The show’s synopsis reads: “When a member of the Kinsella clan is killed the family embark on a gangland war with an International cartel, a war that is impossible to win. It’s David and Goliath.”

“Out-numbered, out-financed and out-gunned. The Kinsellas find themselves holed up in their Dublin stronghold while their businesses fail, and family members and associates are picked off.”

“But they have something the cartel does not, the unbreakable bonds of blood and family…”

Filmed in Dublin, the eight-part series features a stellar cast of Irish actors including Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Sam Keeley, Emmett Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and newcomer Yasmin Seky.