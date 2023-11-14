RTÉ announces cap on salaries in new document outlining the broadcaster’s ‘new direction’

RTÉ has announced a cap on salaries in a new document outlining the broadcaster’s “new direction”.

The document, released on November 14, confirms the setting of a maximum pay cap, meaning no salary will exceed that of the Director-General.

The document states: “We will progressively reduce costs and overheads, reallocating some of that spending to deliver on our stated ambitions.”

“We will significantly reduce staff costs through an up to 20% reduction in head count by 2028, by delivering on the maximum pay cap set in 2023 (as contracts expire and as we hire new people), and by reviewing and reducing allowances.”

“We will continue to reduce the pay of RTÉ’s highest paid presenters.”

Director General Kevin Bakhurst said: “The document we have published today sets out the strategic direction and vision for a transformed RTÉ, and is the blueprint for RTÉ’s forthcoming Statement of Strategy 2024-2028. RTÉ’s unique public service character, and values, have guided each of the ten points in the outline plan.”

“As we await a decision on how public media in Ireland will be funded, we recognise the urgent need to restore trust. While RTÉ will become smaller in size across the life of this strategy, the scale of RTÉ’s public service ambition, and our ambition for the role that RTÉ will play in Irish life, will not be diminished.”

“The destination of this new direction plan is, ultimately, a better RTÉ. RTÉ will deliver high-quality programmes and content and will be more agile so that we can meet evolving audience needs.”

“We will provide better value for money. We will work harder with the independent production sector and diversify outside of Dublin. Over its almost 100-year history, RTÉ has served the public through the talent, integrity and commitment of its staff.”

“Whilst acknowledging that we need to reduce our workforce, we remain committed to supporting and developing the extraordinary people that we have both in RTÉ and across the industry.”

“2024 will be a challenging year and one in which we will have to manage our cost base carefully. Hard choices will be made.”

“My hope, however, is that we will enter 2025 armed with a robust strategy that makes the best use of the monies available to fund our national media service, monies we will invest as wisely and strategically as possible to improve the invaluable contribution of public service media to life in Ireland.”