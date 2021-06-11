Home Top Story RTÉ announces brand new singing show – and they’re looking for contestants

RTÉ announces brand new singing show – and they’re looking for contestants

The winner will take home a huge cash prize!

RTÉ is producing a brand new singing show, and they’re looking for contestants to take part.

The Saturday night gameshow, called Take On Me, requires it’s contestants to have tactics as well as talent.

This brand new original series will pit singers from around the country against each other for the chance to take home a massive cash prize of €25,000.

However, this show definitely isn’t your typical singing competition…

Players will need to play the game, spot their competition and have killer karaoke skills if they’re going to take out their rivals and win Take On Me.

Whether you’re a busker, wedding singer, cabaret king or a shower-singing superstar, RTÉ want to hear from you!

You can apply to be on the show right here.

