RTÉ announces brand new singing show – and they’re looking for contestants

RTÉ is producing a brand new singing show, and they’re looking for contestants to take part.

The Saturday night gameshow, called Take On Me, requires it’s contestants to have tactics as well as talent.

This brand new original series will pit singers from around the country against each other for the chance to take home a massive cash prize of €25,000.

If you can sing, we want you! 🎤🎶#TakeOnMe is a brand new Saturday night singing gameshow and if you have the tactics as well as the talent, then you could win €25,000 🎉 Apply now https://t.co/1zVHLuERTa pic.twitter.com/dkYU3NHElw — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) June 11, 2021

However, this show definitely isn’t your typical singing competition…

Players will need to play the game, spot their competition and have killer karaoke skills if they’re going to take out their rivals and win Take On Me.

Whether you’re a busker, wedding singer, cabaret king or a shower-singing superstar, RTÉ want to hear from you!

You can apply to be on the show right here.