RTÉ announce new presenter shake up

RTÉ News has announced that Sharon Tobin and Ray Kennedy will be permanent presenters of the RTÉ Six One News and Nine O’Clock News respectively.

Journalist Sharon Tobin will join David McCullagh as the new presenting team for RTÉ’s flagship Six One News from today (Monday, September 4).

Broadcaster Ray Kennedy will present the RTÉ Nine O’Clock News on rotation with Sharon Ní Bheolain.

Announcing the new appointments, Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs Deirdre McCarthy said: “For all of us who work in News & Current Affairs the flagship Six One News and Nine O’Clock News are among our most watched and valued television programmes and represent the best of our daily news gathering and trusted public service journalism.”

“Sharon and Ray join our dedicated News & Current Affairs presentation team who strive every hour of every day to tell honestly and clearly, with integrity and credibility, the stories that matter to you, your families and your communities.

“They are accomplished journalists, and I am delighted they are joining the presentation team. Along with Eileen Whelan who will continue to anchor the One O’Clock News, our News & Current Affairs presentation team is a group of talented presenters who will continue to ask the probing questions, hold those in power to account and represent the public interest.”

Sharon, who joined RTÉ News in 2008 as journalist and TV reporter, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining David and the team as the permanent presenter on Six One News. We’re facing huge issues in this country, people struggling with the cost of living and the most basic of needs, finding affordable housing.”

“All this ahead of a much-anticipated general election campaign. I’m excited to be part of the team that will continue to bring accurate, trustworthy news to our audience, and ask the questions that people want answers to.”

Ray, who has most recently worked with RTÉ since 2008 as a journalist and newscaster, added: “I am honoured to be taking up the role of presenter on the RTÉ Nine O’Clock News, a bulletin I grew up watching and always hoped one day to anchor.”

“I will bring my 30 plus years in journalism with me to the coveted seat and do my level best to bring the news from Ireland and around the globe into people’s living’s room around the country and beyond if they are happy to invite me in.”

“I am filling massive shoes in taking up a role vacated by the wonderful Eileen Dunne and hope I can be equal to the task.”

“I’m very excited the role also involves presenting special event programmes on RTÉ One as they occur and with my extraordinary colleagues in RTÉ News and Current Affairs, we will now move forward with doing what we do best and deliver for our audience,” he added.