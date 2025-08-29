RTÉ announce Claire Byrne’s replacement on Radio 1 after shock exit announcement

RTÉ has announced Claire Byrne’s replacement on Radio 1, after she announced her shock move to Newstalk this morning.

The broadcaster will join the station in early 2026, and will host a new mid-morning programme on Newstalk’s primetime schedule, taking over the reins from Pat Kenny – who will move his show to the weekends.

In a separate statement, RTÉ confirmed Claire will leave RTÉ later this year, and David McCullagh will replace her on RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship Today programme, which airs every weekday at 10am.

Journalist and broadcaster David, who currently presents RTÉ’s SixOne News and Behind the Story podcast, will step into the top-rating mid-morning slot on the 3rd of November, taking the helm at the station’s leading radio current affairs show.

David: ”I’m delighted to be joining the Today programme and am excited about the challenge ahead. I’m really looking forward to working with the team to build on the programme’s strong record of providing first class coverage and analysis of the stories that are important to our audience.”

Speaking about David’s new presenting role, RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan said: ”For decades audiences across the country have relied on RTÉ Radio 1’s mid-morning current affairs programmes for the very best analysis of events as they unfold.

“David’s unparallelled grasp of the political scene at home and abroad, as well as his incisive skills as an interviewer, make him the perfect choice for the Today programme.”

“And as we know from his work on Behind the Ballot and Behind the Story, he has a sharp wit too, and is sure to entertain as well as inform listeners as the Today programme continues to tackle the serious stories as well as offering listeners much-needed changes of pace from the lighter sides of life.”

Patricia continued: ”The Today show has been home to some of the most iconic voices in Irish broadcasting, from Pat Kenny to Sean O’Rourke and, most recently, Claire Byrne. Claire has made the Today seat her own, and her contribution to public service broadcasting across her years in RTÉ has been outstanding. We wish her the very best, and thank her for her dedication to the audiences in Ireland and around the world over many years.”

Today with David McCullagh launches on Monday 3rd November on RTÉ Radio 1, streaming on the RTÉ Radio App and available for catch-up via podcast. He will continue to present RTÉ’s Six One News until the end of October.

RTÉ also said they forward to announcing the new Liveline presenter in the coming weeks.