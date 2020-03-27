RTÉ announces a new name for upcoming Operation Transformation series focused on self-isolation

The show has been renamed after backlash from the public

RTÉ has announced a new name for the upcoming Operation Transformation series focused on self-isolating during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcaster was met with very mixed reviews, after originally calling the new version of the show Operation Covid Nation.

Now a new name has been revealed: Operation Transformation – Keeping Well Apart.

“Coccooning, self-isolation, physical distancing, Never before has our collective health depended more on our ability to stay apart,” a press release read.

“Over the past weeks we’ve seen huge efforts across the country to do just that in a collective effort to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the most vulnerable in our society.

“This way of living is not something that comes naturally to us and, as our time in separation increases, it may become increasingly difficult to keep up our collective efforts,

“In Operation Transformation: Keeping Well Apart, the team from Operation Transformation are back to try and help people get through these challenging times.

“This is not a weight loss series. It is about providing individuals and families with the tools to sustain our collective effort,” the statement added.

In the new series the show will be following the lives of households who have asked for the support of the Operation Transformation experts.

Meanwhile back in studio Kathryn Thomas will be linking to the families at home, and will see how they are getting on and the experts will be there to offer ideas on food, exercise and mental well-being.