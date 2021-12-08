RTÉ 2fm suffers loss in listeners in latest JNLR figures

RTÉ 2fm has suffered a loss in listeners across the board in the latest JNLR figures.

The Joint National Listenership Report (JNLR) for the period October 2020 – October 2021 was released on Wednesday, and a number of 2FM shows recorded a dip in their audience.

First up, 2FM Breakfast is down from 126,000 listeners to 103,000 on weekday mornings, compared to last year’s JNLR figures.

Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan joined Doireann Garrihy as hosts of 2FM Breakfast in May, following the sudden departure of Eoghan McDermott.

Jennifer Zamparelli, who hosts the 9am-12pm slot every weekday, also suffered a loss, as she’s down from 152,000 listeners to 140,000 listeners.

Tracy Clifford suffered a slight dip in her audience too, as she’s down from 130,000 listeners to 128,000.

The only weekday show to see an increase in listenership compared to last year’s figure was Jenny Greene’s drivetime programme, which has 122,000 listeners – up from 113,000.

RTÉ 2fm also recorded a loss in listenership over the weekends.

Louise McSharry, who recently announced her departure from the station, recorded 104,000 listeners on Saturday mornings, with 72,000 tuning in on Sunday mornings.

In last year’s figures, she had an audience of 113,000 on Saturdays and 97,000 on Sundays.

Chris and Ciara also went from 114,000 listeners on Saturdays to 97,000; and 105,000 listeners on Sundays to 84,000.

Meanwhile, Dave Fanning has 115,000 listeners tuning in on Saturday afternoons, down from 131,000; and 82,000 on Sundays, down from 91,000.

Commenting on the latest JNLR figures for 2FM, Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ Radio Strategy, said: ” These are early days for our new Breakfast Show and the chemistry between Doireann, Donncha and Carl is infectious, and we are looking forward to seeing their audience grow over the next few months.”

“I am very proud of how 2FM team and station have performed over the Covid months and we are looking to live music and festivals coming back in 2022 which is the natural home for 2FM.”

A number of RTÉ Radio 1 shows also suffered a loss in listeners in the latest JNLR figures.

While Morning Ireland is still the most-listened-to radio programme in the country with 450,000 people tuning in each morning, its listenership has fallen from last year’s figure of 491,000.

The Ryan Tubridy Show is also down from 381,000 listeners to 359,000, however its worth noting its the third most-listened-to programme in Ireland.

Claire Byrne’s Today slot is down from 369,000 listeners to 340,000, and Liveline with Joe Duffy recorded an audience of 346,000, down from 404,000.

Ray D’Arcy also saw a dip in listeners this year, dropping from 242,000 to 210,000, and RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime programme went from 265,000 to 224,000.

Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra were announced as the new hosts of Drivetime last August, after Mary Wilson moved to Morning Ireland.

As for the weekends, The Brendan O’Connor Show on Saturday morning is the second most listened to radio programme in the country with 366,000 listeners, and 329,000 listeners tune in to the programme every Sunday morning.

Sunday with Miriam/The Collins Collection also recorded a listenership of 322,000, up from last year’s figure of 318,000.

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1 said: “This is a consolidation for Radio 1. The book reflects how well the changes we made in the schedule last year have played out, with strong performances for Claire Byrne, Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra, Katie Hannon, Brendan O’Connor and Bryan Dobson on the News at One.”

“There were also gains for our arts and music content with Arena, Sunday Miscellany, Ronan Collins and Miriam O’Callaghan’s Sunday programme – with John Creedon in particular becoming cult listening on weekday evenings.”