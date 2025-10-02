RTÉ 2FM reveals another presenter shakeup as Doireann Garrihy goes on maternity leave

Doireann Garrihy’s 2FM replacement has been confirmed, as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband Mark Mehigan.

The presenter signed off her Drivetime show today before going on maternity leave.

From Friday, 2FM presenters Demi Isaac and Mikey O’ Reilly will stand in for Doireann and take over the weekday drivetime slot from 3pm – 6pm.

Demi and Mikey joined 2FM earlier this year as part of the expressions of interest recruitment process and have been presenting the 12 – 3pm slot on weekends since March.

The pair will make the commute home a little easier with a mix of the hottest tracks, entertainment updates, and feel-good vibes to power the evening commute. Expect fun, high energy and plenty of laughs.

Demi said, “It’s such a buzz to be stepping in for Doireann Garrihy! We’ve got big shoes to fill while Doireann’s away but we’re excited to give it our best shot and keep things ticking along until she’s back!”

“Honestly, my bestie Mikey and I have become inseparable — every time we’re on air together it feels like we’re just having the chats with all of you.

“The last few months have been absolutely wild — from working Electric Picnic to All Together Now, it’s been non-stop fun and madness! I cannot wait for everyone to tune in and share the craic, the laughs, and the chaos Mikey and I bring to your weekdays.”

Mikey said, “I am beyond excited to be house sitting for Doireann while she is away, and to do it with Demi is the cherry on top. Demi and I were paired earlier this year in a professional capacity, but we have become such great friends in the meantime.

“We have had the summer of our lives together, hitting every major festival and big gig. Above everything I am so excited to see her five days a week now, and I’m sure the nation is excited to hear her laugh more regularly. This is a dream come true for us, talk more on air.”

Meanwhile Helen Galgey and Benny Bracken will get a lie in now with a later start time as they move from the earlier weekend time slot of 7am – 9am to cover Demi and Mikey’s slot from 12 noon – 3pm.

Helen said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be taking over the weekend afternoon slot alongside Benny. Joining 2FM at the start of the year was a real ‘pinch me’ moment, and I’ve loved every second so far — from running around the festivals, to giving away incredible prizes, to having the craic with our listeners every weekend.

“Benny is the brother I never asked for — we slag each other to bits and then end up doubling as each other’s therapists. We rip each other out of it, but that’s how we show love — and I wouldn’t want to spend my weekends any other way. We can’t wait to bring afternoon listeners great music, games they can play along with at home, and a proper belly laugh.”

Benny said, “Helen and I are so excited to be taking over the Weekend Afternoons. We had an absolute ball this summer doing the Weekend Breakfast show and being out and about at gigs and festivals. We’re buzzing to bring that energy to a whole new group of listeners. We’ve promised Mikey and Demi that we’ll keep their seats warm for them!”

Hugh Carr will step in to cover Bláthanid Treacy’s maternity leave and will present Weekend Breakfast from 7am to 9am and The Chart Show on Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

Hugh also arrived in 2FM through the expressions of interest process earlier this year. He’s been on air with Doireann on 2FM Drive since March.

Weekend Breakfast with Hugh Carr and 2FM Weekend Afternoon with Helen and Benny will both be bilingual shows.

Taran O’ Sullivan will be moving to 2FM Mornings with Laura Fox from next week.

Grace Callaghan said, 2FM Content Manager said, “We wish Doireann all the very best as she takes a well-deserved break to welcome her new arrival. We’re delighted to see Demi, Mikey, Helen, Benny and Hugh grow as presenters and become firm favourites with listeners as they step into these new roles. The shows will have an emphasis on Irish and new music, inclusivity and original entertainment.”

The station’s new look brings fresh energy, diverse voices and entertaining content in continuing 2FM’s legacy of shaping the future of broadcasting and supporting the key public service mission as the ultimate audio destination for Irish and new music, talk and entertainment.

According to the latest JNLR figures in August RTÉ 2FM attracts 677,000 weekly listeners and has a 10.3% share among 15–34 year-olds.