RTÉ 2fm listeners call for Carl Mullan to replace Eoghan McDermott on breakfast show

RTÉ 2fm listeners call for Carl Mullan to replace Eoghan McDermott on...

RTÉ 2fm listeners are calling for Carl Mullan to replace Eoghan McDermott on the 2fm Breakfast show.

Amid reports Eoghan is set to leave the station due to “personal reasons”, fans are questioning who could step in to host the programme with Doireann Garrihy.

While Eoghan has been on annual leave over the past two weeks, Carl has appeared on the show with Doireann for numerous segments – including a song about President Michael D. Higgins this morning.

The 31-year-old, who usually presents Weekend Breakfast on 2fm with Aifric O’Connell, has clearly made quite the impression with listeners.

Following his appearance on 2fm Breakfast this morning, one listener tweeted the station to say: “@CarlMullan and @DoireannGarrihy for breakfast show from now on. End of.”

Another listener commented: “Loving @DoireannGarrihy & @CarlMullan this morning! More please!!”

A third listener tweeted: “@CarlMullan song about Michael D on

@RTE2fm this morning has just made my Friday 👏🏼.”

The news comes after BoyleSports tipped Marty Guilfoyle to replace Eoghan on RTÉ2fm earlier this week.

Doireann’s old colleague from Spin 1038 is currently 3/1 from 10/1 to jump ship.

A host of other famous faces have also been tipped to replace Eoghan – including Lottie Ryan, James Kavanagh, Greg O’Shea, James Patrice, and Maura Higgins.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Eoghan McDermott is set to quit RTE 2FM after more than six years with the station. Growing speculation has resulted in punters asking our traders for odds on his replacement and it’s Doireann Garrihy’s old workmate Martin Guilfoyle who is the favourite. The Spin 1038 DJ is 3/1 from 10/1.”