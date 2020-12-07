Roz Purcell shares sweet update on her new rescue puppy

The former Miss Universe Ireland adopted another pooch last week

Roz Purcell has shared a sweet update on her new rescue puppy Myla.

The 30-year-old adopted the terrier cross puppy from Milo’s Mission Rescue in Co. Wicklow last week, and the pooch has been getting along great with Roz’s other rescue dog Wilko.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Irish influencer posted more cute snaps of Myla, who is settling in nicely to her new home.

The Tipperary native wrote: “Hi from Myla 😄 Who is loving life, very settled & obsessed with Wilko. 😭”.

“We got Myla from @milosmissionrescue (hence her name 🥰) 🐶🐶🐶,” she explained, adding: “Can’t wait to take her hiking, meet the cousins & spoil her rotten 🏠”.

The former Miss Universe Ireland adopted Wilko back in 2016, before welcoming the new addition last week.

Roz previously told her followers: “Willay is so good! He’s being so gentle. He is the best boy!”

“She can’t take her eyes off him. She seems really relaxed and happy.”

In a post shared on their Instagram page, the rescue centre thanked Roz for her support.

They wrote: “Thank you to Roz, an amazing advocate for animal welfare, who got in touch with us during this crazy year, both willing to adopt a rescue pup & help us spread the rescue word.”

The 30-year-old replied: “Looking forward to bringing her home tomorrow so WILLAY can finally met her. Rescues are the best!”

“Thanks for all the work you do and to the foster care – it’s incredible what they do. WILLAY and her can be the mascots for adoption. I feel like they’ll be the best of friends, trouble and she will inevitably be the boss!”