Roz Purcell shares rare snaps with boyfriend Zach Desmond at star-studded family wedding

Roz Purcell has shared some rare snaps with her boyfriend Zach Desmond from his brother’s star-studded wedding over the weekend.

Jett Desmond, the youngest son of music moguls Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey, married his fiancé Madeleine Daly-Devereux at the lavish Adare Manor on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Roz posted some sweet snaps from the happy occasion, which she described as “the most beautiful wedding” she’s ever attended.

In her selection of photos, the former model included some rare snaps of her posing next to her boyfriend of five years.

For the wedding, the 31-year-old stunned in a vibrant orange dress by Natalie & Anna, which she rented for the occasion.

Roz paired the dress with Betty and Biddy earrings, and a chic bucket bag by Aisling Kavanagh – who won Fashion Designer of the Year at The Gossies last month.

The Tipperary native captioned the post: “The funniest weekend Ever 🥳🥳🥳 & definitely the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever attended.”

Roz has been dating Zach since 2016, following her split from The Blizzards frontman Bressie.

Zach is the son of music moguls Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey, who run MCD Productions, and he works as a promoter.

He acted as Best Man for his younger brother Jett’s wedding on Saturday, which was attended by a host of famous faces – including singers Hozier and Lyra.

Zach and Jett’s mother Caroline shared snaps from the wedding on Instagram this morning, as she gushed over the happy couple.

She captioned the post: “The most perfect wedding for the two most wonderful people, who get to spend the rest of their lives together.”

“Madeleine and Jett we love you both. 👰‍♀️🤵⛪️🥰.”

