Roz Purcell says her fashion choices have ‘changed’ as she addresses investigation into fashion factories

Louise Cooney and Rosie Connolly have also spoken out about the undercover investigation

Roz Purcell says her fashion choices have ‘changed’ as she addresses investigation...

Roz Purcell is the latest Irish celebrity to address the investigation into fashion factories, who were accused of supplying fashion brand Boohoo.

The Sunday Times recently released footage from an undercover operation, where a journalist was seen packing bags labelled with Nasty Gal.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, Roz was asked what she thought about the accusations.

“Views on boohoo, nasty gal etc after recent revelations,” the fan wrote.

The 29-year-old replied: “Wasn’t it kind of obvious? You can’t buy something for so cheap and not question it.”

“I’m aware I sound extremely privileged saying that. And maybe 2-3 years ago I might have thought differently about it all.”

“I guess my fashion choices have changed from learning and listening to relevant podcasts over the past 2 years,” she added.

Lousie Cooney announced that she was “pausing” some of her influencer work after discovering the revelations.

While popular Irish influencer Rosie Connolly also spoke out about the issue.

In the publication’s report, it has been claimed that the workers at Jaswal Fashion have been working “without additional hygiene or social distancing measure in place” during the coronavirus lockdown.

It has also been reported that the staff have earned just £3.50 (€3.86 ) an hour.

Since the report Boohoo have said they will no longer work with factories that don’t meet their required conditions.

“We are grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting the conditions at Jaswal Fashions, which, if as observed and reported by the undercover reporter, are totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace,” Boohoo said in a statement.

The company added that early investigations had revealed that Jaswal Fashions was not a declared supplier and was also no longer trading as a garment manufacturer, indicating that a different company was using Jaswal’s former premises.

“We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have sub-contracted work to the manufacturer in question.”

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.