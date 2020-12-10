Roz Purcell reveals she’s back in therapy – as she opens up about her anxiety

The former Miss Universe Ireland has often been praised for candid posts about mental health

Roz Purcell reveals she’s back in therapy – as she opens up...

Roz Purcell has revealed she’s gone back to therapy, as she opened up about her anxiety.

The Irish influencer got candid in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, admitting she had been struggling in the past month.

When asked by a follower had she ever struggled with anxiety or depression, the Tipperary native replied: “Anxiety ya.”

“Currently back in therapy. I wasn’t coping very well in the past month,” the 30-year-old explained.

“I didn’t realise how much I relied on external things to keep me calm (if that makes sense). And then the last two weeks just derailed me. Probably the worst it’s ever been.

“But I know the benefits of therapy and getting help to hopeful it’s going to make a big difference.”

The former model has often been praised for her candid posts about mental health and body positivity, reminding her followers that not everything is how it appears to be on social media.

Back in October, Roz opened up about having a “really bad few days”, but admitted her social media posts showed an “edited reality”.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was having a really bad few days, I was going through something that only a few people knew about,” the former Miss Universe Ireland explained.