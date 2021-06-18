Roz Purcell reveals she helped her neighbour escape scary situation

The influencer has recalled being in the same situation before

Roz Purcell has revealed she helped her neighbour escape a scary situation on Thursday.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the former model explained that she just got out of the shower after a hike when she heard someone approach her front door.

After the person didn’t knock, Roz decided to investigate and looked out her front window.

The 30-year-old explained: “I was like ‘I definitely heard someone walk in’, so I looked out the window and I saw an older woman with shopping bags kind of behind our pillar.”

“She looked out onto the road and came back in and I instantly thought something was wrong, so I went out and I was like ‘are you okay, do you need to come in?'”

The woman told her that she thought someone was following her home, and needed to hide in her garden to lose them.

“I was like, ‘Look, do you want to come in? I’ll put on my mask. We can go to the garden out back if you need to wait some time or call anyone.'”

The woman then explained that she only lived a few doors down, and just wanted to make sure the person was gone.

Roz said: “We obviously made sure the person was gone…”

“But I was just like isn’t that so s**t? Like how many of us… I know I’ve been in the same situation where I’ve had to like pretend to go into a different house because I’m like ‘I don’t want them to know where I live.'”

“I’ve like gotten out of really bad situations with taxis where I’ve gotten out early because I actually don’t want them to know where I live after a really weird encounter…”

“It’s just so s**t that all of us need to consider and be aware all of the time, even in daylight,” she added.

