Roz Purcell reveals plans to open animal sanctuary in the future

Roz Purcell has revealed her plans to open an animal sanctuary in the future.

The 30-year-old is a huge animal lover, and has two rescue dogs of her own – Wilko and Myla.

During a Q&A on Instagram this week, the Tipperary native was asked where she sees herself in 25 years.

Roz replied: “My goal in 25 years is to live in an eco cabin in the woods, and have enough land around me that I can just rescue animals and have an animal sanctuary.”

“[I’d] make loads of cute videos of them living their best lives,” she added.

The former model regularly shares the ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’ message on social media, encouraging her followers to rescue a cat or dog instead of buying them from breeders.

Back in December, the 30-year-old adopted her terrier cross puppy Myla from Milo’s Mission Rescue in Co. Wicklow.

Myla has settled in well in her new home, and is getting on great with Roz’s 4-year-old rescue pooch Wilko – who she adopted back in 2016.