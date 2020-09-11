The former model has set the record straight

Roz Purcell responds to claims she’s secretly gone under the knife

Roz Purcell has responded to claims she’s secretly gone under the knife.

The 30-year-old rose to fame back in 2010, when her striking looks landed her a place in the Miss Universe pageant in NYC.

Since then, Roz has ditched her modelling career, and has become social media influencer – promoting body positivity and a healthy lifestyle.

During an Instagram Q&A this week, Roz was asked if she’s ever had her pout enhanced with lip injections.

Roz replied: “These bad boys are au natural. You should see my aunties lips 😍 I do draw over my lip line a tad when wearing make up (like in my demos!).”

The former model also denied ever having her nose done, as she admitted she’s been asked about it in the past.

“Every time I show an old photo to prove then everyone’s like wait a minute you got your nose done 😂😂😂 Which I didn’t either 🤣🤣🤣,” she added.

