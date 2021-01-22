Roz Purcell recalls the moment she ‘called out’ Donald Trump – after he said something ‘extremely bad’

The former model was previously signed to his agency in New York

Roz Purcell has recalled the moment she called out Donald Trump, after he said something “extremely bad”.

The 30-year-old met the former US President on numerous occasions after she represented Ireland at the Miss Universe pageant back in 2010.

Roz came seventh in the competition, and was subsequently signed to Trump’s modelling agency in New York.

During a conversation with former President Mary McAleese on tonight’s episode of her All Walks of Life series, the Tipperary native shared her opinion of the 74-year-old.

“I met him lots of times. I presented Golf TV with him once up at his golf estate,” she said.

“I was shocked when he actually became president because everything that you do see on TV and you hear about him is exactly what he is like.”

Roz recalled: “I remember being shocked at some of the things he said because it just was not how anyone should speak about other people.”

“I remember calling him out once, I remember he said something extremely bad about a certain marginalised group.”

“I just said ‘God’s people would never say that in Ireland’. I quickly shut up though because I remembered I was a 19-year-old who was presenting a TV show that he owned.”

The news comes after Roz previously claimed Donald Trump called her “chunky” after she took part in Miss Universe.