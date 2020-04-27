The top model is co-hosting the breakfast show with Eoghan McDermott

Roz Purcell filling in for Doireann Garrihy on 2FM this week

Top model turned food guru Roz Purcell is taking on 2FM’s breakfast show all week.

The Tipperary native, who has turned her talents to TV presenting over the last year, is filling in for regular host Doireann Garrihy.

The Natural Born Feeder creator announced the news on Instagram saying the new role was “surreal”.

“I’ve got some surreal news. This week I’ll be hosting 2fm Breakfast alongside Eoghan McDermott,” she said on Sunday evening.

The presenter then shared a photo of her at home “radio studio” and admitted she was “so nervous and excited”.

“It’s going to be really good craic. We’re going to keep it all good news, keep the energy up. I guarantee you it’ll put a smile on your face,” she added.

