Roz Purcell breaks down in tears over being separated from her ‘vulnerable’ sister

The 29-year-old got emotional on the radio this morning

Roz Purcell breaks down in tears over being separated from her ‘vulnerable’...

Roz Purcell broke down in tears on RTÉ 2fm this morning, over being separated from her “vulnerable” sister Rachel.

The former model is hosting 2fm Breakfast with Eoghan McDermott this week, while Doireann Garrihy is on annual leave.

During this morning’s show, Roz and Eoghan read out messages from listeners who were missing their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

And during the segment, Eoghan played an emotional voice note sent in by Roz’s sister Rachel, who said she’s been missing her little sis during isolation.

Roz burst into tears after hearing the voice note, and said she’s been really missing Rachel, who she described as her “best friend”.

The cookbook author has had to stay away from her big sister over the past few weeks, as Rachel is in a “vulnerable” category.

Rachel has been living with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML) since 2016, which makes her especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

As Roz shed a few tears, Eoghan comforted his temporary co-host over the airwaves, and sent her a big virtual hug.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: