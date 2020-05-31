Roz Purcell apologises for not standing up against racism sooner – as she backs George Floyd protests

The model and food author said other Irish influencers should do the same

Roz Purcell has apologised for not using her platform to fight racism sooner – as she backs George Floyd protests.

Celebrities all over the world have been using their social media platforms to encourage others to stand up against racism, and to educate themselves and their children about racism.

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Rihanna have all come out in support of protests across the world – calling for change in the police system.

Taking to Instagram, Roz said she has spent the last few days educating herself as best she can, and called for other influencers to do the same.

“Last year I said I would continue with social media because it was better to be in the room and have something to say than out of it and say nothing,” she wrote.

“And I think right now, more than ever, if you have a voice you cannot be silent. I’m not here for kudos, this should be normal practice for influencers to influence positively and stand up.”

“I’m here to call myself out for not doing better. Something I should have been more vocal about in the past. I’m sorry. The last few days have woken me up to realise I need to educate myself more, actively share how we can fight racism and use my white privilege to be an active ally.

“I can’t imagine the struggles, but I can support the change that’s needed. And I don’t mean by just putting up some images, taking time to educate myself and listen.

“I look forward to seeing other Irish influencers do the same 💓,” she added.

Roz, 29, then called for her followers to report any incidents of racism to www.ireport.ie.

