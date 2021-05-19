Roz Purcell admits she had a ‘meltdown’ this week over her broken leg

The former model broke her leg in a freak accident last month

Roz Purcell has admitted she had a “meltdown” this week over her broken leg.

The Tipperary native broke her fibula while playing tennis last month, and previously described the incident as a “freak accident”.

While Roz has been putting on a brave face on social media over the past few weeks, the 30-year-old has confessed she’s been quite upset behind the scenes.

During a Q&A on Instagram today, a follower asked Roz: “How do you stay so positive?”

The former Miss Universe Ireland replied: “Tbh I had a melt down yesterday I felt a bit lost with what I was doing and down about my leg.”

“Having a broken leg and restrictions lifting, seeing everyone being outside has been a real challenge to not get down about the situation especially after a year being inside.”

Roz continued: “It’s also made me really work on not letting negative thoughts talk over about my body while not being active.” [sic]

“But I do feel good today. So to answer that I prob don’t share every down day because I’m not in the headspace to talk about it or feel like opening up.”

“So like everything on here don’t think everyone is positive or doing great all the time. It’s just not really how it works,” she added.