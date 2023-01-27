Roz Purcell ‘absolutely sickened’ as she reveals her alopecia has returned

Roz Purcell has admitted she’s “absolutely sickened”, as she revealed her alopecia has returned.

The influencer sought treatment for alopecia areata in 2020, after her hair started falling out in “clunks” due to stress.

Months later, Roz noticed a huge improvement in her hair, as her bald patch started growing hair again.

Sadly, the former Miss Universe Ireland has now discovered another bald patch at the top of her head.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Roz told her followers: “So I have been having, kind of not the best time over the last two or three months…”

“I know I was away on an amazing Christmas holiday and that was an incredible time but still.. Holidays are a nice distraction for stuff that’s going on.”

“Probably people who follow me notice that maybe my posting is a little bit different because I don’t really come on if I’m not feeling it because I just cannot lie.”

“I can’t switch it on as much as maybe I used to. The annoying thing is that because of that, the alopecia is back which, in a very vain way, is the most annoying part.”

Roz captioned the video: “Absolutely sickened. I hate that when I can’t control my stress this happens.”

The 32-year-old revealed her hairdresser Conor James Doyle discovered the new bald patch.

She said: “I’m just after coming out of getting my hair done with Conor and he found it. I was talking to him in the mirror and the second he found it I could see his face change.”

“He was like, ‘Do you know that you have another one?’ He was like, ‘Look if you don’t want me to continue doing your hair you can leave’.

“Because anyone who has dealt with alopecia or finding bald patches, sometimes you’re like, ‘No one go near my hair’.

“I know it seems like a real vain thing… Cause it’s the worst finding a patch, especially spending the last two years growing one out and growing my hair.”

“I was like, ‘You are finishing my hair Conor’, and thank God he did because look at it, it looks great.”

“And I’m very lucky my bald patch once again is in a position where it’s hidden so it’s something I can kind of deal with and not have people be like, ‘Is that a bald patch that she has?’

“And I’m so lucky that I was with Conor because anyone who follows him knows how funny he is – f***ing best person to get delivered bad news from because he just made me feel so much better about the whole thing.”

The Tipperary native concluded: “I’ve done it before, back on my bulls***. I’m f***ing tackling another bald patch. Here we go.”

“I can’t believe I’m back to this point! But here we go, alopecia round three.”

Roz later shared a photo of the bald patch, and wrote: “OK it’s not actually great, it’s on the top of my head. Luckily I’m tall and most people can’t see that anyway.”

“After my day of feeling sorry for myself, from tomorrow I plan on making light of it no matter how big the patch gets.”

“But once again if you do see it… just carry on. I’d appreciate not really feeling like it’s noticeable.”